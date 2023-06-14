Nazara Technologies shares in focus as Societe Generale cuts stake via bulk deal

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd will be in focus today after Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale offloaded 4 lakh shares or 0.6 percent stake in the gaming & sports media platform at an average price of Rs 681.74 per share.

Shares of Nazara Technologies fell 2.08 percent to Rs 683 against the previous close of Rs 697.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4546 crore on BSE today. The stock opened marginally lower at Rs 696.05 on BSE.

The stock of Nazara Technologies has fallen after three days of gain. It has climbed 18% this year and risen 21% in the last one year. Total 0.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.38 crore on BSE today.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Nazara Technologies stock stands at 79.5, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. The stock has a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year. Nazara Technologies stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Nazara Technologies is an India-based gaming and sports media platform known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.