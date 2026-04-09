Did AI shape Iran's 10-point peace proposal? JD Vance's claim raises eyebrows

As the US-Iran war enters its 41st day, there's a new actor that seems to have taken over the scene. This actor has no face, no allegiance, no borders, and no fear of consequences.

US Vice President JD Vance recently claimed that Iran had sent 3 versions of the 10-point proposal, adding that the first one was allegedly written using ChatGPT.

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“The first 10-point proposal was something that was submitted, and we think, frankly, was probably written by ChatGPT," Vance was quoted as saying by CNN. He mentioned that the first proposal was immediately rejected by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, integral members of his negotiation team.

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He added that the second version was "more reasonable" since it was created after some deliberations between the negotiators from Pakistan and Iran. Vance said that Trump referred to this version in his recent Truth Social post.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Numerous agreements, lists and letters are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the USA/Iran negotiation, in many cases, they are total fraudsters, charlatans, and WORSE. They will be rapidly exposed after our federal investigation is completed."

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He added that the only group of "meaningful points" acceptable to the US would be discussed behind closed doors during negotiations.

"These are the POINTS that are the basis on which we agreed to a CEASEFIRE. It is something that is reasonable and can easily be dispensed with. It's very much like Fake News CNN last night, headlining a "source" that had no power or authority to write a letter claiming great authority."

Furthermore, he condemned the third version of the 10-point proposal as it was "even more maximalist" than the first. He also urged Tehran not to derail the two-week ceasefire over Lebanon.

“I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn’t. We never made that promise,” he said.

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JD Vance:



The first 10-point proposal was something that was submitted, and we frankly think it was probably written by ChatGPT.



It immediately went into the garbage and was rejected.



There was a second 10-point proposal that was much more reasonable.



It was based on some… pic.twitter.com/Z5BNkDWTj6 — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 8, 2026

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Moreover, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Iran's initial 10-point plan was "fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded."

In a press conference, Leavitt said, "It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team." She added that with the US military "completely decimating Iran with each passing hour," the Iranian regime "acknowledged reality" and put forward a more reasonable and completely different proposal in front of Trump and his team.

"President Trump and his team determined the new modified plan was a workable basis on which to negotiate and to align it with our own 15-point proposal. The president's red lines, namely the end of uranium enrichment in Iran, have not changed. And the idea that President Trump would accept an Iranian wish list as a deal is completely absurd."

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JUST IN: Karoline Leavitt says Iran's initial ten point plan was "fundamentally unserious, unacceptable and completely discarded."



"It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team."



"The idea that President Trump would ever accept an Iranian… pic.twitter.com/pr9dqFdsMo — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 8, 2026

She emphasised that Trump will only make a deal that serves the best interests of the US.