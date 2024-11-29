scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
NCC shares gain on Rs 3,389-crore order win 

Feedback

NCC shares gain on Rs 3,389-crore order win 

NCC stock has gained 88.52% in one year and risen 276.58% in two years. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 19,642 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
NCC stock has a one-year beta of 2, indicating very high volatility during the period. NCC stock has a one-year beta of 2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Shares of NCC Ltd rose 5% in early deals on Friday after the infra player said it won an order worth Rs 3,389.49 crore. The order is an EPC contract of Daudhan Dam under Ken-Betwa Link Project. NCC stock gained 4.96% to Rs 318 against the previous close of Rs 302.95 on BSE.

NCC share has gained 88.52% in one year and risen 276.58% in two years. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 19,642 crore. Total 1.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.72 crore on BSE. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 55, signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

"We are pleased to inform that, the Company has received Letter of Acceptance dated 28th November 2024 from Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority regarding selection of the Company as the successful bidder for the EPC execution of Daudhan Dam under Ken-Betwa Link Project," said NCC. 

The contract is to be executed in 72 months. 

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 29, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement