NCC shares gain on Rs 3,389-crore order win 

Shares of NCC Ltd rose 5% in early deals on Friday after the infra player said it won an order worth Rs 3,389.49 crore. The order is an EPC contract of Daudhan Dam under Ken-Betwa Link Project. NCC stock gained 4.96% to Rs 318 against the previous close of Rs 302.95 on BSE.

NCC share has gained 88.52% in one year and risen 276.58% in two years. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 19,642 crore. Total 1.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.72 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 55, signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

"We are pleased to inform that, the Company has received Letter of Acceptance dated 28th November 2024 from Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority regarding selection of the Company as the successful bidder for the EPC execution of Daudhan Dam under Ken-Betwa Link Project," said NCC.

The contract is to be executed in 72 months.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.