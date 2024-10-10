Nelco, TRF & 4 other lesser-known Tata group shares surged up to 108% in 2024 so far

Tata Group stocks are known to be wealth creators on Dalal Street with a number of multibagger counters delivering hefty returns to the investors in the long run. However, there are some lesser-known stocks from the Tata Group basket, which have rewarded investors handsomely and some even doubled investors' wealth in 2024.

The legendary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday and Dalal Street experts credited his 50-yearlong fruitful guidance at the Tata group as a key differentiator that helped the salt-to-software conglomerate achieve $365 billion in market value by the end of March 31, 2024.



There are as many as seven Tata Group stocks, which are not known to many, but have delivered stellar returns to the investors in the current calendar or even in the longer run. Interestingly, these companies individually command a total market capitalization less than $1 billion (Rs 8,500) crore.



The list is topped by TRF, which has gained 108 per cent in the year 2024 so far. The stock hit Rs 528 mark on Thursday with a total market capitalization of close to Rs 600 crore, against its close at Rs 253.25 in December 2024. Incorporated in 1962 as Tata-Robins-Fraser, TRF, is a leader in the field of engineered-to-order, bulk material handling equipment, systems and allied services.



It is followed by Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd, which has gained 88 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock surged to Rs 2,670 from Rs 1,422.80 during the period. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd stood third in the list, with auto component players rallying 81 per cent on YTD basis to Rs 762 on Thursday.



Tata Motors own nearly 50 per cent stake in Automobile Corporation of Goa, which was the first major engineering unit to be set up in Goa. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies manufactures and supplier of sheet metal components, welded assemblies and modules for automobiles and is a part of Tata Enterprises, whose subsidiary is its promoter.



Oriental Hotels, a part of Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, has jumped 50 per cent in the year 2024 to Rs 181.50 with a total market capitalization close to Rs 3,200 crore. Another Tata Group counter, Nelco, which manufactures automation and control products has gained 31 per cent in 2024 so far. It is valued over Rs 2,300 crore on Thursday.



Rallis India, an integrated crop care & seed company from the Tata Conglomerate has gained 30 per cent in this year. However, Benares Hotels, a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company, has dropped 5 per cent during the period under review.



Automotive Stampings and Assemblies have zoomed 22 times in the last five years, while Automobile Corporation of Goa, Nelco Oriental Hotels, TRF and Benares Hotels have gained 400-550 per cent during this period. Rallis India has gained only 80 per cent during this period.



A heartfelt tribute to Shri Ratan Tata for his visionary leadership in not only expanding the Tata group but also for providing support and guidance to many Indian industries and businesses, said Anand Rathi, Chairman & Founder at Anand Rathi Group.



"His dedication to innovation, integrity, and social responsibility has transformed numerous enterprises and inspired generations of entrepreneurs to pursue excellence. Under his guidance, the Tata Group has become synonymous with trust and excellence, paving the way for a more sustainable future," he added.