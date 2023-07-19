scorecardresearch
Newgen Software shares in focus today as firm receives Rs 34-crore order

Newgen Software shares in focus today as firm receives Rs 34-crore order

Newgen Software stock ended 0.93% lower at Rs 682.70 on BSE on Tuesday. During the session, the stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 673 and an intraday high of Rs 703.25 on BSE.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are in focus today after the software and consulting firm said it has received a purchase order for the implementation of end-to-end trade finance including customer web portal & supply chain finance solution. The value of the order is Rs 34.64 crore. The order is valid for 5 years from the date of going live.

Newgen Software stock opened higher at Rs 694.4 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4775.88 crore. Total 0.34 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.35 crore on BSE. The IT stock has surged 88% in a year and gained 99% in 2023. It has zoomed 318% in three years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Newgen Software stood at 62.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Newgen Software stock has a one-year beta of 0.7, indicating very low volatility during the period. Newgen Software shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day averages.

“Newgen Software Technologies Limited (“the Company”) has received a purchase order for the implementation of end-to-end trade Finance including Customer Web Portal & Supply Chain Finance Solution. The aggregate value of the aforesaid purchase order is Rs.34,64,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Four Crore Sixty-Four Lakhs Only) plus applicable taxes,” said the company.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a provider of a unified digital transformation platform (NewgenONE) for automating the end-to-end process and comprehensively managing content and communications, backed by artificial intelligence (AI)-based cognitive capabilities, governance and a robust integration ecosystem. The core products of NewgenONE platform are Contextual Content Services (ECM), Low Code Process Automation (BPM), Omnichannel Customer Engagement (CCM) and Artificial Intelligence Cloud.

Also read: Blue Dart Express, IndusInd Bank, RVNL, Polycab India, Tata Communications, others among stocks to watch on July 19

Also read: Top news on July 19, 2023: Q1 results of Tata Communication, L&T Finance, BCPL Railway, Blue Dart among ex-dividend stocks

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 19, 2023, 8:15 AM IST
