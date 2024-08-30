NHPC shares in news today as firm secures nod to raise borrowing limit

Shares of hydropower producer NHPC Ltd are in news today after the firm said shareholders have given their nod to raise its borrowing limit to Rs 50,000 crore in its annual general meeting held on Wednesday. NHPC stock ended on a flat note at Rs 95.05 on Thursday on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 95,478 crore. The power sector stock has surged 86% in a year and gained 163% in two years.

NHPC stock logged a turnover of Rs 13.12 crore with 13.71 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. The stock touched its record high of Rs 118.85 on July 15. 2024 and fell to its a 52-week low of Rs 48.48 on October 26, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 39.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. It has a one-year beta of 1.5, signaling high volatility during the period.

NHPC shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"All resolutions set out in the notice of 48th AGM were duly approved by shareholders with requisite majority," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The proposal to increase the borrowing limit from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore received 99.99 per cent votes, the filing said.

The tentative debt requirement for both ongoing projects and new projects up to FY 2032-33 as per CAPEX requirements will be approximately Rs 80,000 crore, which will exceed paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the company, it said.

NHPC Limited is engaged in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. The company’s other business activities include project management / construction contracts/ consultancy assignment services and trading of power. The company’s power stations include Salal, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, Nimoo Bazgo, Chutak, Baira Siul, Tanakpur, Dhauliganga, Rangit, Loktak, Indira Saga, Chamera - I, Uri - I, Chamera - II and Omkareshwa.