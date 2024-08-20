scorecardresearch
Nucleus Software Exports shares rise 17% in early deals, here's why 

Nucleus Software Exports stock rose 17.31% to Rs 1380 today against the previous close of Rs 1176.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3634.08 crore. 

Shares of Nucleus Software Exports rose over 17% in early deals on Tuesday after the software firm said its Board of Directors would meet on August 22 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares. The stock rose 17.31% to Rs 1380 today against the previous close of Rs 1176.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3634.08 crore. 

"Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for Buy Back of Equity Shares of the company including matters related/incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable provisions," said the firm on Monday.

Nucleus Software Exports shares ended 2.34% lower at Rs 1176.30 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3149.35 crore. 

Nucleus Software Exports Limited is an Indian IT company in the banking and financial services sector. It offers IT and consultancy services serving a variety of sectors of the banking industry. 

Published on: Aug 20, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
