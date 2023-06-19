Rs 24 to Rs 228: This telecom stock turned into a multibagger in three years; fell in last three sessions

Shares of multibagger Optiemus Infracom Ltd have delivered stellar returns in the last three years. The multibagger stock, which closed at Rs 23.95 on June 16, 2020, rose to Rs 227.65 on the BSE on June 16, 2023. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of telecom equipment major Optiemus Infracom three years ago would have turned into Rs 9.50 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 88.62 per cent during the period.

On June 16, Optiemus Infracom shares closed 1.19% lower to Rs 227.65 against the previous close of Rs 230.40 on BSE. It has been falling for the last three sessions. The stock has lost 13.32% in a year and fallen 26 per cent in 2023. However, shares of Optiemus Infracom have delivered 39% returns in a month.

Total 0.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 46.74 lakh on BSE. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 46.74 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 376 on December 9, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 160.45 on April 27, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Optiemus Infracom stands at 56, signaling it's neither oversold nor overbought. Optiemus Infracom stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. Shares of Optiemus Infracom are trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 200 day moving averages.

The firm logged a 508% rise in net profit to Rs 17.22 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 as against net profit of Rs 2.83 crore during the quarter ended March 2022. Sales rose 75.06 % to Rs 340.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 as against Rs 194.50 crore during the quarter ended March 2022.

Optiemus Infracom is a diversified telecommunications enterprise, and a major player in the Indian mobility ecosystem. The company has over 25 years of multi-domain experience including management, distribution & marketing of mobile & telecom products in the Indian subcontinent.

