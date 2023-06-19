HUL, Automobile Corporation of Goa, Craftsman Automation shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Automobile Corporation of Goa, Craftsman Automation and Futuristic Solutions will go ex-dividend on Monday. Vintage Coffee And Beverages will turn ex-date for rights issue while shares of Ashirwad Capital will turn ex-date for bonus issue today.

HUL shares will turn ex-dividend today. The FMCG major had announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per share. The actual payment will be made on July 26.

In the case of Craftsman Automation, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 11.25 per share. The actual payment will be made on July 26.

Shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa will also turn ex-dividend today. The actual payment will be made on July 26. This Tata group company had announced dividend of Rs 15 per share. Futuristic Solutions will turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share. The actual payment will be made on July 26.

Vintage Coffee And Beverages will turn ex-date for rights issue. Today is also the record date for the same. The board of Vintage Coffee And Beverages will determine name of eligible shareholders for the rights issue. All eligible shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to apply for the issue. The Rs 49 crore rights issue will open on July 3 and end on July 5. The issue price is set at Rs 12 per share.

Meanwhile, shares of Ashirwad Capital will turn ex-date for bonus issue in the 1:2 ratio. Today is also the record date for the same. It means, an investor who already own two shares of Ashirwad Capital, would get one additional new share. Total holding of shares would be three shares instead of one share.