Over 23,000% return in 10 years! Yes Securities bullish on this multibagger; sees more upside 

Brokerage firm Yes Securities has maintained its bullish stance on the Hyderabad-based cloud computing firm, Tanla Platforms after the company posted its earnings for the quarter ended March 2022.

Long-term investors have made big gains by investing in this stock as it has surged over 23,000 per cent in the last ten years. The scrip jumped from Rs 6.2 on May 04, 2012 to Rs 1,436.15 on May 04, 2022.

The stock closed 0.26 per cent higher at Rs 1,436.15 on BSE on Wednesday. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 19,000 crore, the shares stand higher than 200 day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Yes Securities noted that the fourth quarter generally has weak seasonality compared to third quarter on account of several promotional campaigns in December quarter, driving up A2P messaging.

It added that the Wisely platform coming live is a positive development and would drive revenue growth for Platform segment in FY23. It remains a leader in CPaaS space in India, growing faster than the industry.

Also, the brokerage firm said that the adoption of CPaaS based A2P messaging across industries continues to drive volume growth for both enterprise and platform segments.

"We expect EBITDA margin to improve going ahead led by Platform segment(higher gross margin) growing faster than enterprise segment. We estimate revenue CAGR of 26.0% over FY22‐FY24E with average EBIT margin of 21.4%. We maintain 'Buy' Rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,867 per share, based on 30x on FY24E EPS," it said.

The net profit of the company rose 37 per cent to Rs 140.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 102.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 31.53 per cent to Rs 853.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 648.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

Tanla Platforms is a leading communications provider, enabling businesses to communicate with their customers and stakeholders. Its cloud-based platforms provide ease of connectivity to enterprises and aggregators with a plug-and-play approach.

Tanla recently expanded the bouquet of services by acquiring Karix, the market leader in the Indian CPaaS space (or communication platform as a service), and Gamooga, a marketing automation company, in FY20.

Also read: Up 130% in a year! ICICI Securities still bullish on this multibagger; here's why

Also read: Up 150% in a year! ICICI Securities bullish on this multibagger; here's why