Paisalo Digital shares zoom 19% to hit all-time high; here's why

Shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd on Thursday resumed their sharp upward move after a brief single-day halt. The stock soared 18.58 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 188.25. At this price, the multibagger stock has rallied 348.11 per cent from its one-year low value of Rs 42.01, a level seen on July 11 last year.

The company has recently received Rs 200 crore from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) for onward lending towards the e-mobility sector. Paisalo said it is committed to be part of IREDA's vision to promote the e-vehicle sector for reduction of carbon footprint and help to reduce the country's fossil fuel bill.

The stock today saw heavy trading volume as 6.12 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 3.18 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 10.93 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 8,304.66 crore.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 75.22. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 44.42 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.78. Earnings per share (EPS) came at 3.57 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Paisalo under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

