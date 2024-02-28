Patanjali Foods shares slip 4%; company says SC order on Patanjali Ayurved's ads not related

Shares of Patanjali Foods fell 3.91 per cent in Wednesday's trade to hit a low price of Rs 1,556.80. Today's drop in the stock price came after the Supreme Court barred Patanjali Ayurved from publishing advertisements for its traditional ayurvedic medicines that claim to cure some diseases. Patanjali Foods (formerly known as Ruchi Soya) is a part of Patanjali Ayurved, co-founded by yoga teacher Ramdev.

The top court's order was issued in an ongoing legal dispute with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which has accused Patanjali of allegedly disparaging other forms of conventional medicines.

The court said Patanjali violated its assurance to judges last year in the ongoing case that it would not publish advertisements that make "casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy".

Patanjali Foods, in a BSE filing, stated that the SC order does not relate to it. "The observations of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India do not relate to Patanjali Foods Ltd which is an independent listed entity and operates in the space of edible oil and food FMCG products only."

The observations don't have any beating on the regular business operations or the financial performance of the FMCG company, it added.

At today's low price of Rs 1,556.80, Patanjali Foods' stock was down 10.58 per cent from its one-year high price of Rs 1,741, a level seen earlier this month on February 16.

"Fresh buying is not advisable at the current market price. Those holding must keep a strict stop loss placed at Rs 1,500 level," Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, told Business Today TV.

As of December 2023 quarter, promoters held 73.82 per cent stake in the company.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and that should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also read: Stock recommendations by analysts for February 28: Tata Communications, BEL and V-Guard

Also read: Juniper Hotels share made a dull D-St debut; stock lists at 1% premium at Rs 365 on NSE