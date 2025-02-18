scorecardresearch
Paytm, SBI Mutual Fund launch Rs 250 SIP; stock rises 

Shares of Paytm rose 1% in early deals after the company's arm Paytm Services Private Limited (PSPL) and SBI Mutual Fund jointly launched the JanNivesh Rs 250 SIP. Paytm stock rose 1.13% to Rs 742 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 733.65 on BSE. Market cap of Paytm rose to Rs 49,941 crore on BSE. Total 0.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.68 crore. The Paytm stock has risen 115.27% in a year but lost 25% in 2025. The stock has a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year.

"Paytm has launched the JanNivesh Rs 250 SIP, in line with the Government of India’s vision for a Viksit Bharat by enabling financial inclusion and empowering citizens to invest in their future. This initiative, launched today by SEBI Chairperson Smt. Madhabi Puri Buch and SBI Chairman Shri C S Shetty, enables users to begin their investment journey with just ?250, making financial growth accessible to all," said Paytm. 

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO - Paytm said, “We are excited to participate in the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat vision with the launch of JanNivesh Rs 250 SIP on Paytm, in partnership with SBI Mutual Fund. The mutual funds market currently has over 100 million investors, and we are thrilled to be part of the journey towards expanding this to 300-400 million mutual fund investors. This initiative, with its simple and low-investment amount SIP options, allows millions of Indians to start investing and contribute to the nation’s economic growth. We extend our gratitude to SBI and SEBI for making this vision a reality."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 18, 2025, 9:28 AM IST
