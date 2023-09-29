scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Phoenix Mills shares slip over 2% on tax demand notice from GST dept

Feedback

Phoenix Mills shares slip over 2% on tax demand notice from GST dept

Phoenix Mills stock slipped 2.59% to Rs 1802.55 against the previous close of Rs 1850.50 in early deals on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 32,284 crore.

Phoenix Mills shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but higher than the 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Phoenix Mills shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but higher than the 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.
SUMMARY
  • The real estate stock has gained 27% this year and risen 36% in a year.
  • Total 1154 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.91 crore.
  • The Phoenix Mills is engaged in the development and leasing of commercial and retail space.

Shares of The Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped over 2% in early trade today after subsidiaries of the real estate firm received a show cause cum demand notice from GST authorities dated September 27. The company said it intends to contest the matter at an appropriate forum.

Phoenix Mills stock slipped 2.59% to Rs 1802.55 against the previous close of Rs 1850.50 in early deals on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 32,284 crore. The stock has a beta of 0.6, indicating very low volatility in a year.

The real estate stock has gained 27% this year and risen 36% in a year. Total 1154 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.91 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Phoenix Mills stands at 57.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Phoenix Mills shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but higher than the 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

“We wish to inform you that subsidiaries of the company viz. Vamona Developers Private Limited, Offbeat Developers Private Limited, Market City Resources Private Limited, Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure Limited, have received show cause cum demand notice(s) dated September 27, 2023 from the GST authorities for payment of tax liability in relation to discrepancies alleged by the GST authorities during the course of their investigation in May 2023, along with the applicable interest and penalty for the tax period July 2017 to March 2018,” said Phoenix Mills in a communication to BSE.

The Phoenix Mills is engaged in the development and leasing of commercial and retail space.

Also read: Adani Green, Adani Energy Solutions stocks in focus as IHC plans to sell shares

Also read: Adani Power, Reliance, ICICI Bank: Trading strategy for buzzing largecap stocks

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 29, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Phoenix Mills Ltd
Phoenix Mills Ltd