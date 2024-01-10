scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Polycab India shares climb on denying tax evasion reports; details here

Feedback

Polycab India shares climb on denying tax evasion reports; details here

Polycab India stock tanked nearly 9 per cent during the previous session, today rose 3.47 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 5,036.20. It was last seen trading 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 4,935.45.

Polycab India shares climb on denying tax evasion reports; details here Polycab India shares climb on denying tax evasion reports; details here

Shares of Polycab India Ltd were up in Wednesday's trade after refuting rumours of tax evasion. The stock, which tanked nearly 9 per cent during the previous session, today rose 3.47 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 5,036.20. It was last seen trading 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 4,935.45.

"Polycab denies any rumours of tax evasion by the company circulating in media. The company asserts its commitment to compliance and transparency, having fully cooperated with the Income Tax (I-T) department officials during the search proceedings in December 2023," it stated in a BSE filing.

The firm has not received any communication from the I-T department regarding the outcome of the search, it added.

Separately, exchanges have sought clarification from the wire and cable manufacturer on a report titled "Polycab share price tanks on reports of over Rs 200-crore tax evasion, companies denies allegations". The company is yet to reply on the same.

On BSE, around 1.08 lakh shares were changing hands today. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 37,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 53.59 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 74,094.41 crore.

The counter was trading lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 32.67. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 44.43 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 10.16.

The company is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables. Polycab's business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15-plus offices and 25-plus warehouses.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and that should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also read | SpiceJet shares rise 5% ahead of AGM for fundraising plans

Also read | Top 5 stocks to watch on January 10, 2024: Polycab India, Cochin Shipyard, Lupin and more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 10, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Polycab India Ltd
Polycab India Ltd