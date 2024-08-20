scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Multibagger FMEG stock rises 4% after UBS initiates coverage, assigns buy call

Feedback

Multibagger FMEG stock rises 4% after UBS initiates coverage, assigns buy call

Multibagger stock: The fast moving electric goods (FMEG) stock gained 3.64% to Rs 6881.40 against the previous close of Rs 6639.30. The stock has gained 40.58% in one year and risen 177% in two years.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Polycab India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Polycab India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Polycab India gained 4% in early deals on Tuesday after global brokerage UBS initiated coverage on the wires and cable maker. UBS has assigned a buy call to the multibagger stock with a price target of Rs 8,550, which implies a potential upside of 28% from Monday's close.

The fast moving electric goods (FMEG) stock gained 3.64% to Rs 6881.40 against the previous close of Rs 6639.30. The multibagger stock has gained 40.58% in one year and risen 177% in two years. The stock zoomed 256% in the last three years.

Total 0.30 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.22 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1 lakh crore in the current session.  

Polycab India has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility during the period. Polycab India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The FMEG stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, indicates its RSI at 51.

UBS referred to Polycab as a "cyclical growth champion" and a beneficiary of a long-term electrification growth.

Polycab also has ample space to grow the revenue share of its Total Addressable Market (TAM) with the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) pull being the key.

"Better-than-expected domestic volume growth, domestic market share gains and an export ramp-up are key near-term triggers for Polycab," UBS said.

Polycab India Limited is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables. The company's business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15 plus offices and 25 plus warehouses. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 20, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement