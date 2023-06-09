PTC Industries shares jump 5% as stock gets listed on NSE

Shares of high-precision metal components maker PTC Industries jumped 5 per cent in Friday's trading after the company shares got listed at NSE. Earlier, the stock was available for trading in BSE only.

As part of its efforts to enhance the liquidity and availability of its shares, PTC Industries had decided to list on NSE. With this, the company successfully listed its entire equity share capital of 1,33,82,257 shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, on the NSE following approval from the exchange.

The stock rose 4.45 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,149.95 on NSE. On BSE, the stock jumped 4.78 per cent to a high of Rs 3,160.05. The listing of equity shares on NSE will provide more liquidity and better options for investors at large and will broaden the base of investors.

Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal said: “We are delighted to announce our company’s listing on the NSE, which will enhance our scrip’s liquidity and give it greater access to a large pool of investors. It is a landmark in our journey to be a publicly-traded company with greater emphasis on corporate governance, accountability and transparency.”

The stock has climbed 21 per cent in 2023 so far and 90 per cent in the last one year.

PTC Industries has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 25.82 crore in FY23, a 102 per cent growth year-on-year, compared with Rs 12.81 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income for the period was at Rs 226.73 crore compared with Rs 185.23 crore in FY22, registering a strong growth of 22 per cent. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for FY23 was at Rs 66.11 crore against Rs 48.38 crore in FY22, a growth of 37 per cent. Ebitda margin for FY23 was 29.2 per cent.

PTC Industries is a supplier of high-precision metal components for critical and super-critical operations across a wide range of segments including Aerospace, Defence, and Industrial. The company has invested in well-integrated manufacturing units with facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Recently, PTC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies’ new Aerospace and Defence facility was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The company is expanding its capabilities to manufacture aerospace components and strategic materials including Titanium, Cobalt, and Nickle Superalloys for defence and aerospace applications indigenously.

