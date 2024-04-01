Q4 results: Infosys March quarter earnings on April 18; here are dates for HDFC Bank, TechM & ICICI Bank

Earnings season is set to kick off within two weeks from now. While not all largecap companies have announced results dates, data compiled from stock exchanges showed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be reporting its March quarter results on April 12. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and Angel One Ltd will be announcing their March quarter results on April 17. The fourth quarter results for Infosys and ICICI Securities Ltd will be out on April 18. HDFC AMC Ltd will announce its March quarter earnings on April 19 while HDFC Bank Ltd will declare its quarterly results on April 20.

Related Articles

TCS, Angel One, ICICI Lombard Q4 earnings

TCS will kick start the earnings season on April 12. The earnings conference call for the March quarter will take place t 7.30 pm on the same day. ICICI Lombard recently held an analyst meet to outline its key initiatives in the digital space that will be a vital part of its strategy for improving growth and profitability going ahead. In the medium term, efficiencies from these investments, along with scale benefits, are seen boosting profitability for ICICI Lombard. For now, Motilal Oswal Securities has a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a one-year target price of Rs 2,000.

Infosys Q4 results preview

In the case of Infosys, broking firm Nirmal Bang expects Infosys to report a total contract value (TCV) in the range of $2-3 billion for the March quarter. It believes Infosys may guide for a 4-7 per cent constant currency revenue growth for FY25 with modestly positive demand commentary against FY24, especially on discretionary spending. Besides, the domestic brokerage expects investors to watch out for guidance for FY25, the timing and extent of salary hikes in FY25 and the extent of boost from the margin improvement program in FY25.

Angel Broking saw its client base rising 4.9 per cent month-on-month in February and 60.8 per cent on yearly basis. Client base stood at 2.14 crore at February end against 2.04 crore in January end and 1.33 crore at the end of February 2023, Angel One said last month.

TechM, HCLTech, ICICI Bank Q4 results

Among other key results, Persistent Systems Ltd will be out with it Q4 results on April 22; ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will disclose its quarterly earnings on April 23 while Nestle India Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd (TechM), Mphasis and UTI AMC will announce their results on April 25.

HCL Technologies Q4 results will be out on April 26, ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank's will be released on April 27 while KPIT Technologies and UltraTech Cement will announce earnings on April 29.

Coforge Ltd results will be released on May 2, Kansai Nerolac on May 4, Dr Reddy's Labs on May 7, Asian Paints on May 9 and JSW Steel on May 17.