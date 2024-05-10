Quess Corp shares in news today on highest ever quarterly revenue, dividend announcement

Shares of business services provider Quess Corp are in news today after the firm reported its highest ever quarterly revenue for March 2024. Revenue stood at Rs 4910 crore rising 11% year-on-year. Profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 226% year-on-year to Rs 98 crore.

EBITDA climbed 28% year-on-year to Rs 195 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share which makes the total dividend payout for the financial year 20023-24 to Rs 10 per share. The company logged an earning per share (EPS) of Rs 6.31 (184% increase year-on-year) for the March quarter and Rs 18.61 (24% jump year-on-year) for the financial year 2023-24.

“We are delighted to announce our financial results with highest ever Revenue and EBIDTA for FY24. Our focus on profitable growth and simplification of operations within platforms has resulted in non-linear increase in EBITDA and PAT. GTS and OAM platforms witnessed significant expansion in margin profile during the year led by operating leverage and business efficiencies. WFM platform continues to deliver a robust headcount growth led by Manufacturing and Retail as the vertical focus strategy has started yielding results,” said Guruprasad Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Quess Corp.

On Thursday, Quess Corp shares ended 0.14% higher at Rs 626.75 on BSE. The earnings were announced after market hours. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9308 crore.