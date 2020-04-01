Radhakishan Damani buys 15.5 lakh Delta Corp shares, stock rises 10%

Ace investor Radhakishan Damani has purchased 15,50,000 shares of Delta Corp at Rs 65.25 each. After the transaction, Delta Corp shares closed nearly 5 per cent higher at Rs 65.35 on Tuesday. In early trade today, share price of Delta Corp hit upper circuit of 5% to trade at Rs 68.75 on BSE.

Total 0.23 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 15.95 crore.There were only buyers and no sellers in the stock. However, the stock has fallen 74.67% during the last one year and lost 65.27% since the beginning of this year.

The stock has gained 27.31%in the last five days. For the quarter ended December 31, Damani held 1.32 per cent stake in the company.

Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casino. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. The company owns three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.

By Aseem Thapliyal