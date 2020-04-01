Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 900 points, Nifty at 8,350; Kotak Bank drops 10%

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty turned majorly bearish on Wednesday, tracking trend from weak global cues as markets sentiments turned negative over the rising fear of economic depression, sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-share index BSE Sensex traded 755 points lower at 28,713 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty traded 215 points lower at 8,381. Yesterday, Sensex ended 1,028 points higher at 29,468 and Nifty closed 316 points to trade at 8,597.

Globally indices traded in red today, as investors' sentiments turned risk averse amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread.

In March month, Sensex and Nifty have declined by 25%. The coronavirus is guaranteed to throw the world into recession, and economists are becoming less convinced about the potential for a strong snapback in growth.

Globally, there are over 8.5 lakh confirmed cases and 0.42 lakh deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.78 lakh have recovered globally. In India, coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a complete lockdown to cross 1,100-mark yesterday. India reported the biggest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases at 200 today. As of Tuesday, the number of infected cases in India has increased to 1,238, with 102 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 35. The novel coronavirus is in the local transmission phase in India.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Realty, Auto sector in green

10: 45 AM

Barring the bearish trend, realty and auto sectors were rising 0.80% and 0.30% today.

In Nifty Auto, Amara Raja Batteries lead gains rising 2%, Bosch, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Exide Industries and Maruti gained over 1%, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi were trading higher in the range of 0.40-0.15%.

On the other hand, Tata Motors was down 0.42%, Apollo Tyres traded 1% lower, M&M. Bharat Forge were down in the range of 2-2.8%, MRF and TVS Motor were falling 3.5% each.

Indices further decline

10: 30 AM

Reversing trend after two straight sessions of gain, benchmark Sensex and Nifty turned majorly bearish on Wednesday, tracking trend from weak global cues as markets sentiments turned negative over the rising fear of economic depression, sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-share index BSE Sensex traded 755 points lower at 28,713 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty traded 215 points lower at 8,381

IndusInd Bank gains 11%

10:00 AM

Bucking the bearish trend, shares of IndusInd bank opened with a gain of 10% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 390 rising 11.06% on BSE. The lender in its latest announcement has said its promoter has made full repayment of a loan by IndusInd Ltd., Mauritius to Citibank, London yesterday. The filing further added that a pledge of 23.8 million equity shares of the bank will be released by Citibank on April 1, 2020.

Biggest quarterly fall for global markets in Q4

9: 50 AM

Global markets come out of one of the worst quarters in several years. Q1 performance for US market was the worst ever while Europe saw its worst Q1 in 18 years.

Similarly, data since 1998 reveals that the 30-share index recorded its biggest quarterly fall of 28.7 per cent in the just concluded Jan-March quarter. For the financial year FY20, the Sensex was down nearly 24 per cent, posting its worst performance in over a decade.

Market falls further

9: 45 AM

Following the bearish trend from overseas, the 30-share index BSE Sensex traded 600 points lower at 28,864 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty traded 180 points lower at 8,412. In March month, Sensex and Nifty have declined by 25%.

Currency markets closed today

9: 40 AM

Forex markets are to remain shut on Wednesday for the annual closing of banks.

Indices since the beginning of year

9: 30 AM

Since the start of 2020, Sensex, Nifty, BSE Smallcap as well as Midcap have fallen over 31%.

Compared to India's benchmarks, Brazil's Bovespa Index has lost 35%. London's FTSE and Germany's DAX has fallen 26%, followed by 23% drop in Straits Times Index (STI) in Singapore Exchange, 21.7% fall in Dow Jones on Wall Street and 18% fall in Japan's Nikkei.

In domestic sector-wise performers, healthcare led gains in the year-to-date period, falling 12%, followed by a 37% drop in Oil and Gas and 39% fall in PSU.

On the other hand, auto index on BSE led losses with 42% drop followed by Realty and Bankex on BSE at 41% loss since the beginning of this year.

After falling over 23% in a month period, BSE and NSE barometer Sensex and Nifty have gained 10% and 9% in one week's session. In March month, Sensex has fallen 9,204.42 points (23.80%) and Nifty declined by 3,026.15 (26.03%).

Opening bell

9:20 AM

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Wednesday, tracking trend from weak global cues as markets sentiments turned bearish over the rising fear of economic depression, sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 250 points lower at 29,100 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty started 85 points lower at 8,509. Financial markets worldwide have taken a big hit from the pandemic as investor sentiment remained fragile over the slowed growth of the global economy. The coronavirus is guaranteed to throw the world into recession, and economists are becoming less convinced about the potential for a strong snapback in growth.

Pre-open session

9: 00 AM

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely pre-opened on a positive note on Wednesday, although erased gains, tracking trend from weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex pre-opened 30 points lower at 29,507 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty started 16 points lower at 8,518.

Rupee closed flat yesterday

8: 50 AM

Rupee closed flat at 75.66 per dollar against the last closing of 75.65 per dollar on Tuesday. The money market is shut today on account of annual bank closing.

Brent crude at $22 today

8: 45 AM

Oil prices to trade near lows last seen in 2002, as governments across the planet introduce lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus, hammering demand for the commodity. Global fuel demand has been sharply cut by travel restrictions due to the coronavirus. U.S. crude fell 31 cents to $20.17 a barrel and May Brent crude futures ended 2 cents lower at $22.74 a barrel ahead of expiration.

Crude oil tumbles below $20 per barrel -- lowest since 2002

Global markets in red

8: 40 AM

Globally markets traded in red as investors turned pessimistic over growing evidence of large-scale economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.

US stocks fell yesterday, as investors wrapped up a period of historic market volatility sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%, the S&P 500 lost 1.49% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.

Asian markets followed the bearish trend from US after World Health Organization official warned that even in the Asia-Pacific region, the virus epidemic was "far from over."

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.35% in early trade.

Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500 heads for worst Q1 since 1938

FII/ DII action on Tuesday

9: 35 AM

On a net basis, FIIs offloaded Rs 3,044.94 crore while DIIs bought Rs 3,576.23 crore in equities on Tuesday

Fear of coronavirus-led global recession led to a massive exodus of Rs 44,405 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in almost 56 quarters. The FPI sell-off in March is the highest-ever monthly outflow since 2015.

COVID-19 scare: Sensex Q4 return worst-ever, yearly returns lowest since FY09

Stocks to watch today on April 1

8: 30 AM

GM Breweries, Hero MotoCorp, HAL, Adani Transmission, Jubilant Life Sciences, SpiceJet, Astec LifeSciences among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

Stocks in news: GM Breweries, Hero MotoCorp, HAL, Adani Transmission and more

Market Expectations

8: 20 AM

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a muted note on Wednesday, backed by weak global cues. SGX Nifty traded 55 points lower at 8515 level, indicating a tepid start in domestic grounds today. Globally indices traded in red today, as investors' sentiments turned risk averse amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread.

Coronavirus update

8: 10 AM

Globally, there are over 8.5 lakh confirmed cases and 0.42 lakh deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.78 lakh have recovered globally.

In India, coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a complete lockdown. India's active novel coronavirus positive cases currently stand at 1,117, whereas the death tally is at 32, according to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website. Moreover, the number of cured/discharged cases are at 101. The novel coronavirus is in the local transmission phase in India.

Market at close on Tuesday

8:00 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed near day's high on Tuesday, as market sentiments were buoyed on positive global cues. Sensex ended 1,028 points higher at 29,468 and Nifty closed 316 points to trade at 8,597. Overall 25 out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 40 out of 50 scrips on Nifty closed in green territoy today. After falling over 23% in a month period, BSE and NSE barometer Sensex and Nifty have gained 10% and 9% in a week's session.

Sensex ends 1,028 points higher; FMCG, metal stocks lead gains