Multibagger liquor stock rises 3% post Q2 earnings; check details

Shares of liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd gained over 3% in early deals today post Q2 earnings. Market capitalisation of the firm rose to Rs 17,930 crore. Total 7738 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.02 lakh. Shares of Radico Khaitan have delivered multibagger returns of 207% and 233% in three years and five years, respectively.

The liquor maker reported a 19 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 64.83 crore for the September quarter against Rs 54.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 3,715.05 crore in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 3,018.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses of Radico Khaitan stood at Rs 3,632.44 crore.

Operating profit margin in percentage terms fell to 3.26% in the last quarter against 11.86% in the September 2022 quarter. EBITDA or operating profit zoomed to Rs 121.2 crore in Q2 against Rs 90.1 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

Earnings per share rose to Rs 4.6 in the last quarter against Rs 3.9 in the September 2022 quarter.

Radico Khaitan stock has a one-year beta of 0.1, indicating very low volatility during the period. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1478.45 on August 1, 2023 and a 52-week high of Rs 910 on November 18, 2022. \It reached an intraday high of Rs 1346.55, rising 3.45% on BSE today.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Radico Khaitan stands at 61.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. Radico Khaitan shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Radico Khaitan manufactures alcohol and alcoholic products. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of alcoholic products, such as Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country liquor. It has two distillery campuses located in India. It operates a total of over 33 bottling units across India, including five owned and operated by the company. It also operates approximately 75,000 retail outlets and 8,000 on-premises shops.

