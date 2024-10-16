RailTel shares in news today amid fresh order win 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India are in news on today after the company won an order worth Rs 79.84 crore from Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority . RailTel shares ended 0.56% lower at Rs 408.10 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 410.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 13,097 crore. Total 1.22 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.98 crore.

The multibagger stock has risen 273 per cent in two years and gained 204 per cent in three years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 202.45 on October 26, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 35.4, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order from Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority for Other Project amounting to Rs. 79,84,01,751 (Including Tax)," said RailTel.

The contract involves Selection of Service Provider (Cloud Hosting and Managed Service) to Setup, Migrate, and Manage Data Centre (DC) and Disaster Recovery (DR) site for MHADA on Cloud.

Its expected date of completion is January 15, 2025.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.