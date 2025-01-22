RailTel shares in news today on fresh order win 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd are in news today after the firm received a work order worth Rs 46.79 crore from North Western Railway for signalling. "Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A (B) of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from North Western Railway for Signalling amounting to Rs. 46,79,16,427 (Including Tax)," said RailTel.

RailTel shares closed 3.49% lower at Rs 401.35 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,880 crore.

The multibagger stock has lost 9 per cent in a year and gained 216 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 301.35 on March 14, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 49.3, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.