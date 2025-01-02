RailTel shares in news on order win from Bharat Coking Coal, check details  

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd are in news today after the firm won an order worth Rs 78.43 crore. "This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from Bharat Coking Coal Limited for Works amounting to Rs 78,43,30,164 (Including Tax)," said RailTel.

The order related to integrated IT based security infrastructure along with various types of services.

RailTel shares closed 0.21% higher at Rs 404.95 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,996 crore.

The multibagger stock has risen 14 per cent in a year and gained 220 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 301.35 on March 14, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024. The stock has lost 34.44% from its 52-week high. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 46.3, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.