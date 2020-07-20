Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned Rs 13 lakh per day with this stock for 69 sessions

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 13.66 lakh per day for 69 trading sessions or Rs 9.43 crore in over three months from the stock of Bilcare Ltd from March 23 this year. Jhunjhunwala and his wife held 19.97 lakh shares in the stock of pharmaceutical packaging research solutions firm for the quarter ended March 2020. While Jhunjhunwala owned 17.35 lakh shares in the firm, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2.62 lakh shares during the period.

On March 23, when Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest single-day losses in their history, the share of Bilcare Ltd fell to Rs 14.25 on BSE. The value of Jhunjhunwalas' stake in that session stood at Rs 2.84 crore.

On July 3, the stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 61.45 valuing the stake of Jhunjhunwala couple at Rs 12.27 crore. That amounted to a profit of Rs 9.43 crore in 69 trading sessions assuming that they kept their stake unchanged in the firm in Q4 of last fiscal and first three trading days of the current quarter.

The share price of Bilcare Ltd gained over 4 times or 331.22% in 69 trading sessions.

Till date, share price of Bilcare Ltd has gained 126% in the last one year and risen 142% since the beginning of this year. Currently, Bilcare share trades at Rs 47.95, down 2% on BSE. It saw only sellers and no buyers in today's session. Market cap of Bilcare fell to Rs 112.90 crore on BSE. Total 9,143 crore shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.38 lakh on BSE. The stock ended 1.94% lower at Rs 47.95 against previous close of Rs 48.90 on BSE. The stock hit its 52 week low of Rs 12.30 on August 29, 2019. In last 12 days, the share has lost 20.41%.

The micro cap share has gained 0.42% in last one month.

However, the share has been an underperformer beyond the period of one year. It has lost 90% in 10 years, 10% in five years, and 11% in three years.

In last one week, the share has fallen 9.36%.

On the other hand, share price of its peer, Jindal Poly Films has gained 90% in ten years and 35% in five years. On an year-to-date basis, the Jindal Poly Films stock has risen 73%. From March 23 to July 3, 2020, the share rose 104%.

Stock price of another competitor Cosmo Films has gained 225% in 10 years, 209% in five years and 106% in one year. The share has risen 17.82% in a week, 43% in one month, and 78% since the beginning of this year.

Financial performance

Net sales in Q4 fell 85% to Rs 120.17 crore against Rs 796 crore sales in Q4 of 2018-19. However, net profit gained 256% to Rs 76.57 crore in Q4 against loss of Rs 49 crore in Q4 of 2018-19.

Net profit rose primarily due to fall in interest payment in Q4 of last fiscal to Rs 15.90 crore against Rs 59.42 crore in Q4 of corresponding fiscal. In last fiscal, the firm narrowed its net loss to Rs 103.54 crore against Rs 455.10 crore loss in the corresponding period an year ago.

Sales fell 39% to Rs 1827 crore in FY 20 against Rs 2,997 crore in FY19.

Bilcare Limited is engaged in offering pharmaceutical packaging research solutions. The company's portfolio of products and services include articles of plastics and polymer; aluminium and aluminium products, and global clinical services.

The firm offers pharmaceutical packaging solutions consisting of a range of specialty polymer films and aluminum foils that are used for packaging of solid dosage pharmaceutical products. The company's manufacturing plant is located at Pune. It has operations in India, Singapore, Germany and the US.