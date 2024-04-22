Rallis India narrows loss in Q4, board declares final dividend

Shares of Tata Group firm Rallis India will be in focus on Tuesday after the arm of Tata Chemicals reported a loss of Rs 21 crore during the quarter ended March 2024 against a loss of Rs 69 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Revenue from operations fell 16.63% to Rs 436 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 523 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Rallis India board also approved a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for FY 24.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 148 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 92 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 2648 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 2967 crore in FY23.

Rallis India stock ended 0.55% higher at Rs 282.70 against the previous close of Rs 281.15 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 281.65 today. The stock has gained 41.56 percent in a year and gained 12 percent in 2024.

Total 0.91 lakh Rallis India shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.58 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5497 crore on BSE.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$ 100 plus billion Tata Group. It is one of leading agro sciences companies, with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.