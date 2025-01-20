Rallis India shares fall 8% as Q3 profit slips 

Shares of agri-inputs company Rallis India slipped over 8% today after the firm reported a 54.2 percent YoY decline in net profit in the December 2024 quarter. Profit fell to Rs 11 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations fell 12.7 percent YoY to Rs 522 crore, against Rs 598 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, net profit slumped 88.8 percent, while revenue declined 43.8 percent.

Rallis India stock declined 8.12% to Rs 266.20 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 289.75 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 271.05. The stock has gained 3 percent in a year and fallen 10 percent in 2024.

Total 0.58 lakh Rallis India shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.55 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 5237.05 crore on BSE.

The crop care segment logged a 13 percent YoY revenue fall and the seeds segment reported a 7 percent decline.

Rallis India's EBITDA declined 27 percent YoY to Rs 44 crore led by volume drops and pricing pressures, especially in exports. Export volumes declined 34 percent, while prices fell 4 percent, leading to a 38 percent revenue drop in the export segment.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$ 100 plus billion Tata Group. It is one of leading agro sciences companies, with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.