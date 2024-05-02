Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 37%, interim dividend declared

Ramkrishna Forgings reported a 37% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2024. Net profit climbed to Rs 93.8 crore in the last quarter against Rs 68.5 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Revenue rose 15% to Rs 1023.26 crore in Q4 against Rs 891.64 crore in Q4 of FY23. The board of Ramkrishna Forgings declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY24.

The stock of rolled, forged, and machined products maker closed 0.91% higher at Rs 757.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 13,700 crore. On BSE, around 0.74 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.60 crore today. Ramkrishna Forgings stock gained 3.06% intraday to Rs 774 after Q4 earnings were announced.

EBITDA rose 19% to Rs 793.85 crore in Q4 against Rs 668.19 crore in the March 2023 quarter. EBITDA margins stood at 21.2% in Q4 against 21.7% in Q4 of FY23.

Profit before tax climbed to Rs 128.25 crore in Q4 against Rs 106.44 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel and stainless steel forgings. The company operates through two segments: Forging components and others. The company's products include rolled products, forged products and machined products. The company supplies its products to various sectors, such as automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil and gas, power and construction, earthmoving, and mining, both in India and overseas markets.