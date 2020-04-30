Reliance Industries share price gains over 3% ahead of Q4 earnings

Reliance Industries share price rose in early trade ahead of the firm's March quarter earnings set to be announced later in the day. Share price of Reliance Industries gained 3.36% to Rs 1,474 compared to the previous close of Rs 1,426 on BSE.

Reliance Industries stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall. On Nifty, the stock gained 3.35% to Rs 1,474 compared to the previous close of Rs 1,426.75.

Total 2.79 lakh shares changed hands on BSE amounting to turnover of Rs 40.62 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9.33 lakh crore on BSE.

RIL stock price has gained 7.1% in one week and 42.28% in one month. However, it is down 3% since the beginning of this year. On March 23 , the stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 875 . Since then, it has gained nearly Rs 600.

RIL stock trades higher than its 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages

