Share Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,150 points, Nifty above 9,880, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rose sharply on Thursday, led by firm global cues amid heavy buying in index heavyweights. On April F&O expiry day, BSE Sensex rose 1,020 points higher at 33,740 and NSE Nifty climbed 299 points to 9,52. Investors today will also be anticipating Q3 earning cues from index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever among others. Asian equity markets were poised to gain on Thursday, prompted a broad rally in Wall Street stocks amid optimism from corporate results and signs of progress in treating the coronavirus.

News about positive trial results of an experimental COVID-19 treatment helped investors shrug off bleak GDP data which showed that the US economy shrank at 4.8% rate last quarter.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

12.35 PM: Reliance Industries share price gains 3.36% ahead of results

Share price of Reliance Industries gained 3.36% to Rs 1,474 compared to the previous close of Rs 1,426 on BSE.

Reliance Industries stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall. On Nifty, the stock gained 3.35% to Rs 1,474 compared to the previous close of Rs 1,426.75. RIL stock price has gained 7.1% in one week and 42.28% in one month. However, it is down 3% since the beginning of this year.

12.32 PM: Market rise higher on anti-virus drug reports

Investors were optimistic globally after Gilead Sciences's remdesivir, a US-based biotech company said on Wednesday that its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus.

12. 24 PM: Glenmark Pharma share price climbs over 9%

Glenmark Pharma share price opened with a gain of 8.1% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 359, rising 8.89% on BSE.

Glenmark Pharma share price rose in trade today after the company said it has received approval from the regulator (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials in India on Favipiravir Antiviral tablets for COVID-19 patient.

12.20 PM: Morepen Laboratories' share price rises over 3%

Morepen Laboratories' share price climbed 3.3% to Es 18 on BSE after the company said it has recieved ISO-13485 certification for its medical devices manufacturing facility at Baddi (H.P.).

12.12 PM: Nifty's outlook

As per Nirmal Bang's equity research report, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 9640. Some pull back rally can be expected towards 9720-9800 mark. On the flip side 9515-9430 will act as a strong support levels.

12.06 PM: Positive global cues

Asian equity markets were poised to gain on Thursday, prompted a broad rally in Wall Street stocks amid optimism from corporate results and signs of progress in treating the coronavirus.

12.00 PM: Coronavirus toll

Globally, there are currently 32.20 lakh confirmed cases and 2.28 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The total number of cases in India has reached 33,062, including 8,437 recoveries and 1079 deaths, after 1,594 cases were reported in the last 24 hours

11.33 AM: Lupin share price gains 3%

Lupin share price climbed 3% to Rs 880 on BSE today after the company said that USFDA has issued Establishment Inspection Report for Lupin's Pithampur Unit-1. Inspection for the said facility was conducted between February 3-11 & was issued two observations.

11.20 AM: Oil prices rise for the second day

Oil futures continued to rebound after plunging at the start of the week and advanced for a second day. Brent crude rose on signs of fuel consumption starting to recover in the world's biggest economies, while global production cuts also begin to offset the demand destruction due to the coronavirus-led-shutdown.

11.08 AM: Polycab share price climbs 5%

Polycab share price opened with a gain of 3% today and later rose 5% to intraday high of Rs 724.8 on BSE after the company announced that its board plans to consider proposal for investment/acquisition of shares on May 2.

10.51 AM: Bajaj Finance share price rises 5.45%

Bajaj Finance share price opened with a gain of 2.63% and later climbed 5.45% to ran intraday high of Rs 2417.8 on BSE after the company said it has allotted NCDs worth Rs 200 crore.

10.43 AM: Market rises further

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rose sharply on Thursday, led by firm global cues amid heavy buying in index heavyweights. On April F&O expiry day, BSE Sensex rose 980 points higher at 33,706 and NSE Nifty climbed 276 points to 9,830.

10.37 AM: Rupee rises today

Indian Rupee, the local currency opened at 75.15 per dollar, stronger than compared to the previous close of 75.68 per US dollar today.

10.29 AM: Tata Motors share price top gainer on Nifty

Tata Motors share price gained 7% by the opening session of Thursday and later climbed 13.56% to the day's high of Rs 88.75 on BSE following reports that Jaguar Land Rover has restored three-fourth of its budgeted production in China

10.18 AM: Why markets are rising today

- Shares of index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever were also under keen watch by investors, ahead of their Q3 earnings report

- Globally, markets were buoyed over news of a possible breakthrough in testing for a treatment of COVID-19.

- FII and DII both being positive also added optimism to markets, experts said.

- As per experts, the scheduled derivatives' expiry- April F&O expiry will also keep the volatility high today

- Asian shares gained on China's manufacturing data depicting that country expanded slightly in April

- US markets gained in signs of progress of treating the coronavirus and from corporate earnings

- US Federal Reserve will keep its key short-term interest rate near zero. Further Fed announcing that it is in no hurry to end its economic stimulus also kept investors optimistic.

10.12 AM: Top gainers today

Market witnessed heavy buying at ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC twins and Reliance Industries counters amid rally in global stocks. Maruti, M&M, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

Reliance Industries, HUL and Tech Mahindra were trading higher today ahead of their earnings announcements. Tech Mahindra rose over 3.34%, Reliance Industries climbed over 1%, while HUL was trading marginally lower.

10.05 AM: US futures rise marginally

US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 24,591, up 25 points or 0.10%.

9.49 AM: Brent Crude rises 5%

Brent Crude futures, the global oil benchmark were trading at $23.68 per barrel, rising 5.06%.

9.45 AM: Asian markets trade higher

Asian markets were trading higher tracking positive cues from Wall Street overnight while data in China showed that manufacturing activity in the country expanded slightly in April. Globally, markets were buoyed over news of a possible breakthrough in testing for a treatment of COVID-19. Further US Fed Reserve announcing that it is in no hurry to end its economic stimulus, kept investors optimistic.

SGX Nifty is trading higher by 2%. Shanghai is trading higher by 1.17% while Hang Seng is trading higher by 0.28%. Nikkei is trading higher by 2.57%

9.30 AM: Market rises further

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rose sharply by the opening session and climbed further on Thursday, led by firm global cues amid April F&O expiry day. BSE Sensex rose 800 points higher at 33,521 and NSE Nifty climbed 225 points to 9,768.

9.25 AM: Earnings in focus

Companies set to announce their earnings are Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Laurus Labs, Aditya Birla Money among others

9.15 AM: Opening bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Thursday, led by firm global cues on April F&O expiry day. BSE Sensex rose 660 points higher at 33,381 and NSE Nifty climbed 195 points to 9,748.

9.10 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 30

Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Indian Bank, Indiabulls Housing among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session.

9.05 AM: Pre-open session

Domestic market indices Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a positive note on Thursday, led by firm global cues. SGX Nifty traded 190 points higher at 9,739.50, indicating a positive opening at domestic grounds today. On April F&O expiry day, BSE Sensex rose 620 points higher at 33,350 and NSE Nifty climbed 202 points to 9,756.

8.55 AM: Last closing

Yesterday, BSE Sensex ended 605 points higher at 32,720 and NSE Nifty rose 172 points to 9,553.

8.50 AM: Index performance

Sensex and Nifty have risen 4.27% and 3.98% in one week, 9.74% and 10.31% in one month. However, both bourses have fallen 20.69% and 21.49% since the beginning of this year.

8.41 AM: Q4 Earnings today

Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Laurus Labs, Aditya Birla Money, Walchand Peoplefirst, Security and Intelligence Services and ABB Power Products and Systems among others will be reporting their March quarterly results today.

8.32 AM: FII/DII action on Wednesday

On a net basis, both FIIs & DIIs bought Rs 722.08 cr and Rs 78.67 cr respectively in equities on Wednesday.

8.25 AM: Coronavirus toll

8.13 AM: Global cues

Asian stocks were rising today amid optimism from corporate earnings and signs of progress in treating the coronavirus. US stocks rose on hopes of progress for a coronavirus treatment and as Fed said that it is in no hurry to end its economic stimulus.

8.08 AM: Rupee at close

Rupee closed 52 paise higher at 75.67 per dollar today, as compared to its earlier closing of 76.19 per US dollar.

8.00 AM: Last close

On Wednesday, market closed higher for the third consecutive session, BSE Sensex ended 605 points higher at 32,720 and NSE Nifty rose 172 points to 9,553.

Sensex rallies 1,400 points in three sessions, Nifty ends at 9,553