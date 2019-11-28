Reliance Industries share gained 37% in 1 year, 10% in last 1 month, 40% in 2019

Reliance Industries hit the Rs 10-lakh crore market capitalisation milestone after the Mukesh Ambani-led company's stock hit all fresh all-time high today. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm touched market cap of Rs 10,01,270 crore in early trade today. Reliance Industries share price rose 0.73 percent or 11 points to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,581.25 compared to the previous close of 1,569.75 on BSE.

Also read: RIL becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh cr market cap, share price hits all-time high

The stock has clocked huge gains since November last year. Here are some interesting numbers:

The stock of Mukesh Ambani-led firm has gained over 37% in one year. The stock has risen from Rs 1,146.25 on November 28, 2018 to Rs 1,581 today. Sensex has gained 15% during the period.

Similarly, the stock has risen 41% since the beginning of this year. It rose from Rs 1,121.05 on December 31, 2018 to Rs 1,581 today. Meanwhile, Sensex has risen 13.88% during the period.

During the last one month, the stock has logged 10% gain. On October 27, RIL share stood at Rs 1,434 on BSE. During the same period, Sensex managed to clock 4.65% gain.

Reliance Industries stock has been rising for last one year amid strong quarterly earnings. In July-September quarter of last fiscal, the Mumbai -based firm reported net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, a 17.4 per cent rise year-on-year from net profit of Rs 8,109 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal. RIL's revenue rose 54.5 per cent to Rs 156,291 crore during the quarter.

In the very next quarter, the conglomerate became the first Indian company to clock more than Rs 10,000 crore profit in a quarter. Net profit rose 8.8 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 10,251 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared with Rs 9,420 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.Revenue rose 56 per cent to Rs 1,71,336 crore in October-December 2018.

In the fourth quarter of last fiscal, the firm clocked net profit of Rs 10,362 crore against Rs 9,438 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The firm continued to shine on the earnings front when it reported a 6.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal as a share of consumer businesses of retail and telecom rose sharply. Net profit in April-June stood at Rs 10,104 crore while consolidated revenue rose 22.1 percent to a record Rs 1,72,956 crore.

In the last quarter, the firm reported a record 18.34% rise in net profit to Rs 11,262 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 due to recovery in refining margins compared to consolidated net profit of Rs 9,516 crore in the same quarter last year. RIL reported gross refining margins at $9.4 per barrel, the best in four quarters.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani first Indian with wealth of Rs 5 lakh crore