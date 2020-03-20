Reliance Industries share price rises over 3% on value buying

Reliance Industries share price rose in early trade today on value buying after losing over 36 percent in the last one month.

Share price of RIL rose over 3 percent to Rs 956.95 compared to the previous close of Rs 917 on BSE.

The large cap stock has lost 37 percent since the beginning of this year and fallen 31 percent during the last one year.

The impact of rising number of coronavirus cases in India and across the world has weakened sentiment around the stock.

Market cap of RIL rose to Rs 5.99 lakh crore, second only to TCS whose mcap stood at Rs 6.38 lakh crore after 4 percent rise in its stock price. Total of 3.14 lakh shares of RIL changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 30 crore on BSE.

Meanwhile, Sensex attempted to recover after falling for four days. The index was trading 289 points higher at 28,555. Similarly, Nifty rose 86 points higher to 8,350 in early trade.

By Aseem Thapliyal

