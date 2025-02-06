Reliance Power shares rise 9% on Q3 earnings, zero bank debt; check details 

Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power Ltd climbed over 9% in early deals today after the firm reported its Q3 earnings. The Reliance Group firm reported a profit of Rs 41.95 crore during the quarter ended December 2024 against a loss of Rs 1136.75 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations slipped 4.68% to Rs 1852.84 crore in Q3 against Rs 1943.83 crore in the December 2023 quarter. Profit before tax came at Rs 49.88 crore in the last quarter agaisnt Rs 1168.70 crore loss in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Earnings per share for Reliance Power came at Rs 0.104 in Q3 against Rs 3,298 (minus) in Q3 of previous fiscal.

Reliance Power stock zoomed 9.52% to Rs 43.69 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 39.89. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 17,252 crore. Total 42.76 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.17 crore on BSE.

Reliance Power shares have a beta of 1, indicating very low volatility in a year. Reliance Power's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 49.5, which signals the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Total income climbed to Rs 2,159.44 crore in Q3 from Rs 1,998.79 crore a year ago. Expenses slipped to Rs 2,109.56 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3,167.49 crore in third quarter of the preceding financial year.

The company said it has achieved zero bank debt status, which means it has no outstanding balance to any bank -- private or public.

EBITDA in Q3 stood at Rs 492 crore. Q3 FY25 networth stood at Rs 16,217 crore, said Reliance Power in an exchange filing. Total debt servicing, including maturity repayment in 9 months of Rs 4,217 crore, added the Reliance Group company.

Reliance Power is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.