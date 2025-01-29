Mukesh Ambani's word of advice for Gen-Z while using ChatGPT: 'Khud ki buddhi se hum aage badhenge'

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani recently gave a word of advice to youngsters while addressing students at the 12th Convocation of the Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU). In a viral video, Ambani can be seen telling students that they should not give up on critical thinking while making use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Related Articles

"Talking of artificial intelligence, I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning, but do not give up your own critical thinking," Ambani told students.

He also said that the students should use their own intelligence to move ahead in their lives.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar, Gujarat: At the 12th Convocation of PDEU (Pandit Deendayal Energy University), Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani says "Talking of Artificial Intelligence, I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of… pic.twitter.com/U1qkIy3Cyt — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

"ChatGPT ka jarur se istemaal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nahi khud ki buddhi se hum aage badhenge aur aap aage badh sakte hain. (Use ChatGPT but don’t use artificial intelligence. Use your intelligence to move forward in life.)"

Ambani's comments on ChatGPT come at a time when China's AI model DeepSeek has taken the tech world by storm. DeepSeek announced a large language model (LLM), known as DeepSeek-R1, comparable to that of OpenAI, Google and Meta but developed at way lesser cost.

The app has become the most downloaded free app on Apple's App Store in the US. The breakthrough AI model has not only challenged ChatGPT's dominance in artificial intelligence but has also led to a selloff in global tech stocks.

There, however, are concerns around DeepSeek's privacy policies after a screenshot of its privacy policy went viral. As per this policy, DeepSeek collects user input and stores some of it on servers that are located in China.

Meanwhile, Reliance is reportedly investing in AI technologies by purchasing advanced semiconductors from leading AI tech developer NVIDIA. Ambani is set to build the world's largest data centre in Jamnagar and the project will likely push India's artificial intelligence capabilities.

As part of the partnership between Reliance and NVIDIA, the AI tech developer will equip Reliance with state-of-the-art Blackwell AI processors for its one-gigawatt data centre. The partnership between the two companies was announced at the NVIDIA AI Summit in October 2024.

At the time, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said in a conversation with Ambani that he thought India should manufacture its own AI. Replying to this, Ambani said "apart from the US and China, India has the best digital connectivity infrastructure."