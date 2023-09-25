Religare Enterprises: Dabur's Burman family announces open offer for 26% stake at Rs 235 per share

Religare Enterprises on Monday said the Burman group entities namely MB Finmart, Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises and and Milky Investment & Trading Company have announced an open offer for acquisition of up to 90,042,541 fully paid-up equity shares of Religare from public shareholders, representing 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital. The offer price has been set Rs 235 a piece, which is at a 13.74 per cent discount to Friday's closing price of 272.45. The Burman group is the single largest shareholder in Religare Enterprises.

“The proposed transaction is in line with our vision to create a leading financial services platform that encompasses lending, broking and health insurance services.We are convinced that Religare is the right platform and positioned for sustained success. With our guidance, REL will continue its journey to being one of India’s distinguished financial services platforms,” said Anand C Burman, Chairman Emeritus, Dabur India.

At Rs 235 apiece, the total consideration for the 26 per cent stake would stand at Rs 2,115.99 crore, payable in cash. MB Finmart (1.71 per cent), Puran Associates (5.61 per cent), VIC Enterprises (3.72 per cent) and Milky Investment & Trading Company (2.94 per cent) were among public shareholders in the company, as on June 30. But on August 16, the Burman group upped stake in Religare Enterprises to about 21 per cent in the diversified financial services company by buying 2,45,01,000 shares at Rs 217.95 apiece from the open market. Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman had in August said the Burman family was a long-term investor in Religare Enterprises and that it views it as a unique financial services platform.

The Burmans would hold 177,129,209 shares or 53.94 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises, assuming full acceptance of the offer.

"The acquirers intend to take control of the target company once the open offer is concluded in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations. The acquirers reserve the right in the interim period, pending completion of the open offer, to appoint directors to the board of directors of the target company and take all measures to assume control of the target company, subject to complying with the provisions of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations," Religare Enterprises said.

The completion of the open offer would be subject to receipt of statutory approvals required. JM Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Burmans and will be acting as the manager to the open offer. TT&A and Anagram Partners acted as legal advisors to the Burmans.



Also read: Stock recommendations by share market analysts for September 25, 2023: Reliance Industries, IRB Infra, HDFC Life & Mold-Tek Packaging

Also read :JSW Infrastructure IPO, Updater Services IPO to open for subscription in Top News on September 25: Share markets, Bank Nifty outlook, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train to start operations

Also read: Top 6 stocks to watch on September 25, 2023: JSW Steel, Suzlon Energy, IRCON International, Sun Pharma Advanced & others