RIL share scales Rs 2,000 mark for first time, gains 130% from 52-week low

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price hit the historic mark of Rs 2,000 for the first time in today's trade amid volatile benchmark indices. RIL share price gained 1.4% to hit all time high of Rs 2,000 against previous close of Rs 1971.85 on BSE. RIL stock has gained 8.12% in the last 4 days.

Reliance Industries share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12.64 lakh crore on BSE.

Share price of India's largest firm by market cap has risen 55.47% in one year and 31.49% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the share has gained 14%.

Total 4.21 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 83.51 crore.

The large cap share has gained 130% from its 52 week low hit of Rs 867 hit on March 23 this year.It has been smooth ride for the stock since then. On July 13, RIL became the first Indian firm to cross the market capitalisation of Rs 12 lakh crore after its stock climbed to fresh high of Rs 1,947.

A string of investments by global firms have pushed the RIL stock higher in recent months.

Jio has attracted several big-ticket investments from technology companies and financial funds.

This started with the Facebook announcement, with the social media company saying that it would invest $5.7 billion in Jio to acquire 9.9 per cent stake.

Gradually more money came Jio's way, including investment from Intel and Qualcomm. "With Google investment), the total investment from financial and strategic investors into Jio Platforms stands at Rs 1,52,056 crore," said Jio.

