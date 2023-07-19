RIL shares in focus as F&O contracts to expire today

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be in focus on Wednesday as its futures and options (F&O) contracts will expire later in the day, as the oil-to-telecom major demerges its financial services business with record date as June 20.

All existing RIL contracts with expiry dates July 27, August 31 and September 28 will expire today. The new RIL F&O contracts will emerge post share price discovery on July 20.

Derivatives contracts on Reliance Industries will be introduced again (with expiry July 27, August 31 and September 28 from July 20 being the ex-date of the underlying.

"The list of option strikes from which specific strike prices would be made available for trading on July 20 shall be intimated to the trading members through a separate circular to be issued on July 19, 2023 aftermarket hours," NSE said.

Based on the price determined after opening of the Capital Market segment on July 20, a minimum of five in-the-money strikes, one at-the-money strike and five out-of-the-money strikes will be made available to the market, NSE said.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries shareholders, who would be holding the oil-to-telecom major's shares as on July 20, would be eligible to receive shares of JFS (Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd) in the 1:1 ratio.

The corporate action will influence share price of Reliance Industries on July 20, as the scrip trades ex-date. But RIL shareholders would see the spun off business getting included in Nifty and other indices at constant price.

The demerged entity Jio Financial Services will also be added to a dozen FTSE indices including FTSE All-World Comprehensive Factor Index, FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor Index and FTSE All-World ex CW Balanced Factor Index effective July 20.

Other indices included Russell RAFI Global Index, Russell RAFI Global Large Company Index, Russell RAFI Emerging Index, Russell RAFI Emerging Large Company Index, Russell RAFI Global ex US Index and Russell RAFI Global ex-US Large Company Index.

