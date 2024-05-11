Rs 8,300 crore worth block deals: Vodafone Idea, SBI, Zomato saw major action last week

The last week was volatile for the Indian markets with Nifty ending with a decline of 2.6 percent on a weak-on-weak basis. Several companies from large-, mid- and small-cap segments witnessed prominent block deals worth Rs 8,328 crore during the week, the Economic Times reported citing data from Nuvama.

Fifteen companies in the large-cap segment witnessed significant block deals cumulatively worth Rs 5,731 crore. The pack was led by Kotak Mahindra Bank with 24 block counts amounting Rs 1,500 crore in total. The next in line were Larsen & Toubro (Rs 1,038 crore), ICICI Lombard General Insurance (Rs 658 crore), Axis Bank (412 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 374 crore), ICICI Bank (L&T, Rs 345 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 328 crore) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 196 crore).

Zomato, PI Industries, HDFC Life Insurance, Avenue Supermarts, Marico, United Spirits and HDFC Bank also saw block deals worth between Rs 177 crore and Rs 75 crore.

The data has been compiled by brokerage firm Nuvama and pertains to deals done this week between 8:45 am and 3:30 pm.

In the mid-cap segment, a dozen companies witnessed prominent block deals totalling Rs 1,570 crore. Max Healthcare occupied the top spot with deal size standing at Rs 235 crore followed by Shriram Finance (Rs 214 crore), Coforge (Rs 200 crore) and Kajaria Ceramics (Rs 173 crore). The other counters that recorded action were Voltas, Carborundum Universal, Macrotech Developers, Vodafone Idea, AIA Engineering, Vedant Fashions, Torrent Power and Bharat Forge with deals between Rs 141 crore and 60 crore.

Block deals worth Rs 1,027 crore were struck in 12 companies in the small-cap arena. The numero uno spot went to Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Rs 243 crore) followed by Emami (Rs 126 crore) and CESC (Rs 107 crore). The others were Aavas Financiers, Techno Electric & Engineering, Cyient, Signature Global, GR Infraprojects, Jubilant Pharmova, Aegis Logistics, Radico Khaitan and BLS International which saw deals between Rs 104 crore and 41 crore.

The brokerage reported prominent bulk, block and insider deals in nine stocks with details on buyers and sellers. Among them were ICICI Lombard with nine buyers and one seller with ICICI Bank, Axis Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Asia among buyers while Bharti Enterprises was a seller.

Ghisallo Master Fund bought shares worth Rs 234 crore in Vodafone Idea while Citigroup Global Markets sold a similar amount. India Grid Trust, Chennai Petroleum, CarTrade Tech, Cignity Technologies, Nilkamal, Bigbloc Construction and Rudra Evocation were other stocks that recorded action.

The other stocks which saw prominent bulk, block and insider deals include Harsha Engineers International, India Pesticides and Yuken India.