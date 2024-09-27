scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
RVNL shares in news today, here's why 

Feedback

RVNL shares in news today, here's why 

In the previous session, RVNL shares slipped 0.93% to Rs 521.65 on BSE. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in news today as the firm has signed MoU with Engineers India Limited (EIL). In the previous session, RVNL shares slipped 0.93% to Rs 521.65 on BSE. Total 7.20 lakh shares of RVNL changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 37.63 crore. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility during the period.         

Related Articles

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 39.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.    

The main objectives of the MoU are: 

a. Parties will co-operate to explore business avenues identify projects across the globe complementing each other in partnership resulting in increased capability for bidding and carrying out Infrastructure and other projects of mutual interests. 

b Share relevant information with the aim of identifying market needs and dovetailing it with capabilities of Parties, establish a working relationship with each other targeting specific industry needs, 

c. Facilitate the development of business proposals including exploring Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) opportunities arising at various Govt, Semi-Govt, Autonomous Bodies or Authorities/ Private Entities/ Multilateral Funding Agencies across the globe.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 27, 2024, 7:52 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement