RVNL shares in news today on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in news today after the firm said it won an order worth from Rs 625 crore from South Central railway for engineering, procurement and construction (epc) contract agreement for doubling of track between Parbhani to Parli stations.

In the previous session, RVNL shares closed at Rs 446.50 on BSE. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 94,034 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 40.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day but higher than the 200 day moving averages.

The order from the South Central Railway in Maharashtra has to be executed in 30 months.

"It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Central Railway for “Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract Agreement for Doubling of Track between Parbhani to Parli stations (58.06Kms) (excluding Gangakhed yard from km 292.075 to km 298.85 =6.775 Km) including Electrification & Signaling works in connection with Parbhani -Parli doubling project of South Central Railway in the state of Maharashtra," said RVNL

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.