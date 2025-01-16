RVNL shares in news today on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in news today after the state-run firm said it received a letter of acceptance for an order worth Rs 3,622 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The order is for the development (creation, upgradation, and operation & maintenance) of the Middle Mile network of BharatNet under the design, build, operate, and maintain (DBOM) model.

RVNL stock fell 1.31% to Rs 371.90 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 77,541 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 32.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"A Letter of Acceptance has been received from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)for Development (Creation, Upgradation and Operation & Maintenance) of Middle mile network of Bharat Net on Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model,” said RVNL.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.