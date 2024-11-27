SBI discloses fundraising details via bonds, stock reacts 

Shares of SBI were trading on a flat note in the afternoon session on Wednesday even as the country's largest lender disclosed raising of Rs 50,000 via crore via domestic bonds in FY25. SBI stock traded 0.66% lower at Rs 833.80 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 7.44 lakh crore. Total 4.84 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 40.49 crore on BSE.

The scrip is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) which is at 56. SBI stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period.

SBI shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The bank raised Rs 5,000 crore via AT1 Bonds, Rs 15,000 crore through Tier 2 Bonds and Rs 30,000 crore from Long Term Bonds till date during FY25.

"All these issues have attracted overwhelming response from investors and were oversubscribed by more than 2 times against the respective base issue size. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, Banks etc," said SBI in a communication to bourses.

SBI Chairman C S Setty said, "Wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country’s largest Bank. Bank’s AT1 Bonds are rated AA+ (stable outlook) and both the Tier 2 and Long Term Bonds are rated AAA (stable outlook). These bonds are of 15 years tenor except for the AT1 Bonds which is perpetual. The AT1 and Tier 2 Bonds raised by the Bank during the year are issued with call option after 10 years or any anniversary date thereafter."