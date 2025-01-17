scorecardresearch
SBI Life Insurance Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 71%, premium income at Rs 24,827 crore

SBI Life Insurance reported a 71 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 550.82 crore in the December 2024 quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25)

Net premium income climbed to Rs 24,827 crore in Q3 against Rs 22,316.4 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.  Net premium income climbed to Rs 24,827 crore in Q3 against Rs 22,316.4 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. 

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, the largest private sector life insurer, reported a 71 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 550.82 crore in the December 2024 quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) from Rs 321.75 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Net premium income climbed 11.25% to Rs 24,827 crore in Q3 against Rs 22,316.4 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. 

SBI Life's net worth rose 15% to Rs 16,590 crore as on December 31, 2024 from Rs 14,430 crore as on December 31, 2023. 

It reported a strong solvency ratio of 2.04 as on December 31, 2024 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50, indicating strong financial position, the company said. 

Operating expenses climbed 9.43% to Rs 1158.74 crore in Q3 against Rs 1058.82 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. 

The earnings were announced after market hours today. SBI Life Insurance stock closed 1.76% higher at Rs 1,540.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.54 lakh crore.  

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 17, 2025, 3:59 PM IST
