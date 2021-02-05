Winners of Budget 2021: Five stocks that rose up to 64% since Feb 1

Budget 2021 has triggered a record rally in the stock market. From the low of 46,285 on January 29, Sensex has surged 4,788 points or 10.34% to 51,073 in just five sessions. Similarly, Nifty has gained 1,380 points or 10.12% to 15,014 during the period. It closed at 13,634 on January 29. In early trade today, Sensex hit all-time high of 51,073 amid positive global cues. Nifty too scaled an all time high of 15,014 extending the Budget day rally into fifth consecutive session.

Union Budget 2021 is seen as a reformist one by markets after FM Nirmala Sitharaman outlined higher fiscal deficit limits and privatisation plans for economic recovery on February 1. Apart from the positive sentiment in broader markets, individual stocks have also zoomed up to 64% in five sessions. Here's a look at top five stocks among them.

Blueblood Ventures :The share of Blueblood Ventures has gained 64% in five sessions amid the Budget rally on benchmark indices. The share trades higher than 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Its share was trading at Rs 9.30, up 9.41% in afternoon trade today. In one year, the micro cap share has risen 55%. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2 crore. The firm is engaged in the business of equity investment and trading in equity, derivatives, currencies, futures and options and commodities.

Ind Bank Housing: The share of Ind Bank Housing, a unit of Indian Bank, has surged 52.70% in five sessions. The stock hit 52 week high of Rs 44.5 today rising 19.95% intra day. It opened with a gain of 14.96%. In afternoon session, the stock was trading 18.06% higher at Rs 43.80. The stock has risen 66.35% since the beginning of this year and gained 59.09% in one month. The firm is engaged in the business of providing housing loans.

MSTC Ltd: The stock has gained 46.62% in the last five sessions. The share hit all-time high of Rs 300.80 today. The share rose 6.61% intra day. In one year, the stock has gained 126% and risen 75.88% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the stock has climbed 67.88%.Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,027 crore. The share was trading 11.62% higher at Rs 295.75 on BSE. MSTC Limited is a mini ratna category-I PSU under the administrative control of the ministry of steel. Government of India has 64.75% stake in the company.

Chandra Bhagat Pharma: The pharma share has risen 43.14% in five sessions. The stock opened with a gain of 15.03% and touched an intraday high of Rs 56.55, rising 15.64% on BSE. Chandra Bhagat Pharma share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the micro cap firm rose to Rs 41 crore.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) share hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 408.35 apiece on BSE, clocking a 25% jump in two days after the company announced its December quarter earnings. Stock has gained 40.06% in last five sessions. The stock opened with a gain of 8.7% today. The share has gained 27.38% in one year and risen 44% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.52 lakh crore. The share was trading 11.33% or 40.25 points higher at Rs 395.35 today.