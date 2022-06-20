Sensex, Nifty open higher: HUL, HDFC among top gainers in early trade

The Indian market opened higher in the first trading session of this week. Sensex rose 208 points to 51,568 and Nifty gained 45 points to 15,339 in early trade. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 were trading higher. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices lost 93 points and 175 points, respectively.

Among BSE sectoral indices, metal and oil and gas shares were the top losers, with their indices falling 523 points and 229 points, respectively.

The market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 235.33 lakh crore on BSE.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Asian markets are trading in red on Monday as US futures give up early gains amid worries the Fed would this week underline its commitment to fighting inflation with aggressive rate hikes if needed. On technical front, crucial support for Nifty 50 is 15,150 while Nifty may face some resistance at 15,700."

Here's a look at the top five Sensex gainers in today's trade.

HUL: The stock rose 1.77 per cent higher at Rs 2149.85. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,152 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5.03 lakh crore. The stock has gained after 5 days of consecutive fall. The stock is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

HDFC: The stock of the mortgage lender rose 1.71 percent to Rs 2,087 on BSE. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.78 lakh crore. HDFC is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Sun Pharma: The large-cap stock climbed 1.25 per cent at Rs 803.55 against the previous close of Rs 793.60. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.92 lakh crore. Shares of Sun Pharma are trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has gained after 6 days of consecutive fall.

Asian Paints: The stock rose 0.82 per cent to Rs 2,598. It opened at Rs 2583.20 today. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.49 lakh crore. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. Asian Paints stock is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

UltraTech Cement: The stock climbed 0.59 per cent at Rs 5,208 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.50 lakh crore. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. UltraTech Cement is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.