Share Market Live: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty above 15,300; Sun Pharma, Asian Paints top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. In the previous session, Sensex declined 135.37 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 51,360.42. During the day, the benchmark tanked 574.57 points or 1.11 per cent to its one-year low of 50,921.22. Nifty fell 67.10 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 15,293.50.

9:17 am: Sensex rises 208 points to 51,568 and Nifty gains 45 points to 15,339 in early trade.

8:51 am: Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

"Nervousness is likely to prevail for key domestic benchmark indices amid weakness in other Asian gauges, even as US markets witnessed a sharp bounce back on Friday. Although markets may be relieved after crude oil prices tumbled to around $109 a barrel, other lingering concerns such as higher inflation levels, fears of more rate hikes, recession fears and continued FII selling will continue to keep investors on tenterhooks. Both, Nifty and Sensex, are at one-year low and are down around 18% from their all-time-highs. Technically, bulls can win only if Nifty's closes above its biggest interweek hurdles of 15927 mark. Until then the downside risk is seen at 14251 mark."

8:35 am: Expert take

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking

"Nifty may find support around 15,000 levels while on the upside 15500 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 32,300 levels while resistance at 33800 levels. Overall, Nifty is looking weak on charts, breaching below 15000 can show more downside."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 21 points to 15,294. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Titan, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, TCS and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest Sensex losers, falling up to 6.06 per cent.