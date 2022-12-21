scorecardresearch
Shyam Metalics shares surge 8% as co forays into stainless steel biz with Mittal Corp acquisition

Shyam Metalics recently took control of Ramsarup Industries through NCLT. Following the takeover, Shyam Metalics is aiming at enhancing and reviving its operations and steel-making manufacturing facilities

Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy climbed 8 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the company entered stainless steel business with its acquisition of Mittal Corp. A company press release suggested that the inorganic growth will lead to establishment of the company's manufacturing footprints in Madhya Pradesh and add capacities of 1,50,000 tonne per annum (tpa) stainless steel/ wire rod & bar mill.

Following the development, the scrip climbed 8.83 per cent to hit a high of Rs 317.05 on BSE.

Shyam Metalics also took control of Ramsarup Industries through NCLT. Following the takeover of Ramsarup Industries in May this year, Shyam Metalics is aiming at enhancing and reviving its operations and steel-making manufacturing facilities.

Published on: Dec 21, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 21, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
