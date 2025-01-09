SRF, Navin Flourine shares rise up to 15% today, here's why 

Shares of SRF Ltd & Navin Flourine International Ltd zoomed up to 15% in early deals on Thursday amid reports of a rise in prices of refrigerant gases in the US. Shares of Navin Flourine zoomed 13.89% to a fresh 52 week high of Rs 3974.15 against the previous close of Rs 3489.5 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 19,072 crore. Total 0.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.44 crore on Thursday.

On similar lines, SRF stock rose 14.72% to Rs 2697 against the previous close of Rs 2350.90 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 78,900 crore. Total 1.56 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 41.29 crore on Thursday. Both specialty chemicals shares have risen for the third day in a row.

According to reports, US gas distributors have raised prices for refrigerant gases, with IGas USA stating that the supply of R32 and R125 has been affected, leading to a rise in price by up to 200 per cent.

Equirus Securities said a US$ 1/kg change in R32 realisation could raise SRF's EBITDA by Rs 260 crore.

On Navin Flourine, the brokerage said R32 price hikes by $1/kg can increase EBITDA by Rs 77 crore.

The brokerage said that SRF has a capacity of 29,000 to 30,000 tonne of R32 and Navin Flourine International (NFIL) has 4,500 tonne of R32 and expects to add another 4,500 tonne by Feb’25. SRF also has a 7,000 tonne capacity of R125, it added.