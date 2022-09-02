Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, Route Mobile, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and more

Benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday amid weak global cues and a sell-off in IT stocks. Sensex fell 770 points to close at 58,766 and Nifty declined 216 points to settle at 17,542. Reliance Industries, TCS, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and HUL were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.99 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.58 per cent. IT, oil and gas and metal shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 484 points, 359 points and 298 points, respectively.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major reported a 1.92 per cent increase in total sales at 4,62,608 units in August 2022. The company had sold 4,53,879 units in the year-ago period.

Adani Enterprises: India's largest bourse, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Thursday announced that Adani Enterprises would be included in Nifty 50 index, replacing Shree Cement, from September 30.

Infosys: The IT major has completed the acquisition of Europe-based life sciences consulting and technology firm BASE life science, which will further expands footprint in the Nordics region and will bring domain experts with commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality knowhow.

UPL: The agriculture solutions provider said Mike Frank has been elevated as the chief executive officer (CEO). Frank will also be a member of the UPL Crop Protection Board of Directors.

Route Mobile: Promoter Sunita Sandip Gupta sold 6.75 lakh shares in Route Mobile at an average price of Rs 1,432.7 per share on the NSE, and sold another 6.25 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,431.09 per share on the BSE.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Emerald Investments purchased 15.7 lakh shares in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences at an average price of Rs 1,230 per share, whereas General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd sold 16.6 lakh shares in the company at same price.

Dodla Dairy: Investor TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd has sold 6.7 percent stake in Dodla Dairy via open market transactions on September 1. TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd offloaded 40 lakh equity shares at an average price of Rs 509 per share. TPG held 9.8 per cent stake in the company as of June 2022.

Eicher Motors: The motorcycle maker Royal Enfield logged a 53 per cent rise in total sales at 70,112 units in August, 2022. The company had sold 45,860 units in the same month last year.

Indian Bank: State-owned Indian Bank has revised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.10 per cent across tenors from Saturday, which will make most of the consumer loans costlier. It has also revised the lending rates benchmarked on treasury bills.